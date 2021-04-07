Highway 21, near Kindersley Sask., reopen after single vehicle rollover

Highway 21, near Kindersley, Sask., has reopened after a vehicle rollover on Tuesday night.

RCMP and the Kindersley Fire Department were on the scene of a serious single vehicle rollover on Highway 21, about three kilometres south of Kindersley, according to a news release sent by RCMP at 7:40 p.m. CST on Tuesday.

The highway was blocked in both directions and detours were put in place.

An update from RCMP early Wednesday morning said the highway had been reopened.

RCMP have not indicated if there were any injuries or fatalities.