Highway 17 closed near Lloydminster after truck, semi crash

Highway 17 south will be closed near Lloydminster as police investigate a crash between a semi and another truck.

Just after noon CST on Friday, RCMP from Maidstone were called to the scene of a crash between a truck and a semi-truck at the intersection of Highway 17 and 770, south of Lloydminster.

A news release said Maidstone RCMP and local EMS were on scene and a collision reconstructionist from Prince Albert was en route to investigate.

Highway 17 was to be closed for an undetermined amount of time and traffic was being re-routed. RCMP said an update would be provided when the highway reopens.

Motorists are asked to slow to 60 kilometres an hour when passing emergency vehicles and to follow directions given by police on scene.