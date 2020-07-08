2 men from Ontario facing drug charges after traffic stop near Davidson, Sask.

Craik, Sask., RCMP say two men from Brampton, Ont., are facing drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop resulted in 50 kilograms of "suspected" cocaine being seized on Friday.

A 24-year-old man is charged with trafficking cocaine. A 30-year-old man has been charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Police say a vehicle was spotted speeding on Highway 11 near the town of Davidson, Sask., 109 km southeast of Saskatoon, and was travelling north.

A traffic stop occurred and police discovered 50 packages, each a one kilogram brick of the suspected drug. Police also found about $3,600 in cash and burner phones.

RCMP say the drugs must be lab-tested before it can be confirmed as cocaine.

Both men appeared in Moose Jaw provincial court on Tuesday and were released on strict conditions, according to an RCMP news release.

They are scheduled back in court on July 27.