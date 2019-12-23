Woman found dead along Highway 102 near La Ronge, RCMP asking for public's help

A woman was found dead along Highway 102 near La Ronge Monday morning.

La Ronge RCMP said in a statement that the woman's body was found about eight kilometres north of La Ronge at about 5:30 a.m. CST. Police closed the highway for several hours but it was later re-opened with traffic restricted to one lane.

Police said the woman appears to be between the ages of 20 and 30 with shoulder-length brown hair that has slight red highlights. She was found wearing a blue Toronto Blue Jays hoodie and green sweat pants.

Anyone with info is asked to call the La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730.

RCMP's major crimes unit, La Ronge RCMP and a forensic unit from Prince Albert are participating in the investigation.