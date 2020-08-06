Highway 10 near Melville has been reopened after being closed for several hours on Thursday.

On Thursday morning, Melville RCMP responded to a "serious single vehicle collision" on Highway 10 southwest of the city.

The lanes were reopened by 4:30 p.m. CST.

Police have not revealed the extent of the injuries, if any, from the crash.

Melville is approximately 146 kilometers northeast of Regina.