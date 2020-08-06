Highway 10 reopened following single vehicle crash near Melville
Highway 10 near Melville has been reopened after being closed for several hours due to a serious collision on Thursday.
Extent of injuries, if any, unknown at this time
On Thursday morning, Melville RCMP responded to a "serious single vehicle collision" on Highway 10 southwest of the city.
The lanes were reopened by 4:30 p.m. CST.
Police have not revealed the extent of the injuries, if any, from the crash.
Melville is approximately 146 kilometers northeast of Regina.