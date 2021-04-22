33-year-old Melville man dies in crash on Hwy. 10 near Duff, Sask.

A 33-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle crash on Saskatchewan's Highway 10, Melville RCMP say.

Police say the crash happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. CST, about two-and-a-half kilometres northeast of Duff, a village roughly 115 kilometres northeast of Regina.

The man, who was from Melville, was critically injured in the crash and transported to the Melville hospital by EMS, where he died from his injuries, according to RCMP.

The highway was closed for a number of hours as police investigated. An RCMP collision reconstruction analyst from Moose Jaw continues to investigate but the highway is now open.

RCMP say the family of the man has been notified.