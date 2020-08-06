Highway 10 closed near Melville following single vehicle crash

Melville RCMP are on the scene of a "serious single vehicle collision" on Highway 10 southwest of Melville, Sask.

RCMP say the collision is approximately 2.4 kilometres southwest of the city.

RCMP say the highway is going to be blocked in both directions for several hours. Drivers are asked to use caution when near the collision and be aware of emergency workers on scene.

RCMP say an RCMP Traffic Analyst is on route. Melville is approximately 146 kilometers northeast of Regina.