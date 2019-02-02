Highway 1 restricted near Belle Plaine, Sask. after serious collision

A serious collision has closed part of Highway 1, near Bell Plaine, Sask.

Traffic in the westbound lane is blocked and being rerouted, according to an RCMP news release.

The highway is expected to be restricted for the majority of the day and drivers should prepare for delays while the investigation is ongoing.

RCMP are reminding drivers to use caution when travelling near emergency crews and vehicles, especially in winter weather.

RCMP did not say if there are any injuries or fatalities as a result of the collision.