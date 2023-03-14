Highway 1 reopened out of Swift Current, Sask.

Highway 1 west and east of Swift Current, Sask., reopened Tuesday morning after being closed for much of the day due to ice and poor visibility.

Travel was still not recommended east of Swift Current to Rush Lake and west to Gull Lake, as of 10 a.m. CST.

The RM of Swift Current Fire Department took to Facebook Tuesday morning, asking people to obey highway closures after the department was called to three separate jack-knifed semis on the ice-covered road.

Local company Low Cost Towing put up a similar post, saying that if people drove the ice-covered highway while it was closed they wouldn't be able to help.

The company said the roads were a skating rink the previous night.