2 dead after collision on Highway 1 near Belle Plaine, Sask.

Two people are dead following a serious collision on Highway 1, near Bell Plaine, Sask Saturday.

It happened in the westbound lanes of the Trans Canada Highway at the Belle Plaine turnoff.

RCMP said the circumstances are still under investigation and the collision happened when a vehicle and a truck pulling an empty horse trailer collided.

The adult man and woman in the vehicle were declared dead at the scene.

Traffic was restricted yesterday and the highway is now open and clear, according to an RCMP news release.