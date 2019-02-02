Skip to Main Content
2 dead after collision on Highway 1 near Belle Plaine, Sask.

2 dead after collision on Highway 1 near Belle Plaine, Sask.

The 2 people were in a vehicle heading east at the time of the collision.

A vehicle collided with a truck pulling an empty horse trailer

CBC News ·
RCMP are on the scene of a collision near Belle Plaine, Sask. (Bert Savard/CBC)

Two people are dead following a serious collision on Highway 1, near Bell Plaine, Sask Saturday.

It happened in the westbound lanes of the Trans Canada Highway at the Belle Plaine turnoff. 

RCMP said the circumstances are still under investigation and the collision happened when a vehicle and a truck pulling an empty horse trailer collided. 

The adult man and woman in the vehicle were declared dead at the scene. 

Traffic was restricted yesterday and the highway is now open and clear, according to an RCMP news release.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us