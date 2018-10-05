3 semis crash on Highway 1 east of Regina

RCMP in southern Saskatchewan are warning drivers of hazardous road conditions following a crash on Highway 1.

Indian Head RCMP responded to a collision involving three semi-tractor trailers five kilometres east of McLean, which is 35 kilometres east of Regina, on Friday morning.

Police say all three semis are disabled, one in the south ditch and one blocking the passing lane of the westbound side of the TransCanada highway.

There are no reported injuries.

Traffic is still moving slowly, but down to one lane westbound.

RCMP expect there to be delays in the area until early in the afternoon.

