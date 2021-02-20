Skip to Main Content
Highway 1 closed after serious collision near McLean: RCMP

Traffic is being re-routed by RCMP officers at the scene, delays expected for hours.

RCMP are re-routing traffic after a serious crash about 41 kilometers east of Regina. (David Bell/CBC)

A portion of Highway 1 just west of McLean, Sask. is closed after a serious crash. 

McLean is about 40 kilometres east of Regina. 

White Butte RCMP are at the scene and traffic is being re-routed. 

RCMP say delays may last for the next several hours but do not say if the both or one of the lanes are affected. 

