Highway 1 closed heading west out of Swift Current, Sask.

A stretch of Highway 1 west of Swift Current, Sask. remains closed due to ice and reduced visibility.

According to the Highway Hotline, the road is closed west of Swift Current to just past Gull Lake.

Earlier this morning, the highway east of Swift Current to Rush Lake.was also closed but that has now re-opened.

The RM of Swift Current Fire Department issued a Facebook post asking people to obey highway closures after it was called to three separate accidents involving jack-knifed semis on the ice-covered road.

Local towing company, Low Cost Towing, issued a similar post saying that if people drove the ice-covered highway while it was closed they wouldn't be able to help.

The company said the roads were a skating rink last night.