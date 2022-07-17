Highway 1 closed between Regina and Moose Jaw, RCMP on scene

Highway number 1 is closed in both directions near Belle Plaine, Sask. which is between Regina and Moose Jaw.

RCMP said at around 6 a.m. CST, officers were on scene for an investigation in the area.

The Highway Hotline says motorists can expect delays up to six hours as RCMP are directing traffic to grid roads to get around the blockage.

RCMP said it is unknown how long the highway closure will last.

