2 in custody as Sask. RCMP investigate collision; 1 person dead, says Wolseley mayor

One person is dead after a collision on Saturday, according to the mayor of Wolseley, Sask., and police say they have taken two people into custody.

Wolseley Mayor Gerald Hill confirmed to CBC News the collision resulted in one fatality but was unable to provide any more details.

In a news release, RCMP said two people were taken into custody in connection with the crash before 10 a.m. CST Saturday.

Residents in the southeastern Saskatchewan areas of Wolseley and Francis were warned Saturday they may see more police officers than usual, as officers investigate the collision.

Wolseley is about 95 kilometres east of Regina. Francis is about 55 kilometres to the southwest of Wolseley.

No other information was provided but RCMP said updates would be provided as soon as they were available.