High temperatures scorch northern Sask. as heat wave continues
Stony Rapids beat their previous daily record of 31.1 C by 8.7 degrees
Several northern communities in Saskatchewan broke daily maximum temperature records Wednesday, including La Ronge, Buffalo Narrows and Stony Rapids.
Stony Rapids beat their previous daily record of 31.1 C by 8.7 degrees for the high of 39.8 C. Temperatures overnight likely provided little relief, as they hovered over 20 C. Buffalo Narrows beat their previous daily record 27.9 degrees by eight degrees yesterday.
It's a part of the province that doesn't usually see these types of temperatures for a prolonged period of time.
To blame is what meteorologists have called a heat dome — ridges of high pressure hovering over the Prairies that create an effect much like a pressure cooker.
The entire province of Saskatchewan remains under a heat warning Thursday.
With files from Jennifer Dorozio
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?