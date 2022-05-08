Ready to rumble: Sask. high school students compete at robot competition

High school students from across Saskatchewan recently tested out their technical skills at the Robot Rumble competition.

Students built and programmed sumobots that faced off against other robots in a ring. To win, students had to push their opponent's robot out of the ring while keeping their robot in.

In total, 51 teams of 90 students from 22 high schools attended the competition, which took place at Saskatchewan Polytechnic in Saskatoon on May 4.

Dan Bechard, academic chair for engineering technologies in the School of Mining, Energy and Manufacturing, said it's important for young students to be involved early in robotics.

"Getting their foot in the door, seeing what the future can bring to them … it's just a great opportunity," he said.

Haley Burnouf, a Grade 10 student from île-à-la-Crosse, Sask., said she signed up for the event because she loves competing and meeting new people and has a strong interest in engineering.

Her robot, Simon, took fifth place in the competition.

She spent about two months total building her robot from scratch, which included programming and 3D printing it.

"I like the wiring part the most," Burnouf said. "It's cool to see how the connections can form."

Grade 10 student Haley Burnouf took home fifth place at the 2022 Robot Rumble competition. (CBC)

Gabriel, a Grade 11 student from Warman, Sask., said he particularly enjoys coding.

"It was like another language that I knew and it came really easy with me," he said. "It has been a lot of fun."

Competition winners received cash prizes and tuition credits to a Saskatchewan Polytechnic program in the School of Mining, Energy and Manufacturing.