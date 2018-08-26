Sask. student awarded $70K scholarship for creating high school breakfast club

A teenage student from Wolseley, Sask. implemented a breakfast program at her high school in order to feed people who weren't getting proper nutrition at home.

Avery Young-Lee spent her senior year at Bert Fox Community High School in Fort Qu'Appelle coming up with a plan for the program.

The avid volunteer was enrolled in Leadership 30 and pitched the idea of a breakfast club to her teacher and administration.

Before long, she was helping to supply the most important meal of the day to her classmates.

"Proper nutrition was a huge issue in the community which then leads to drops in attendance and maybe not as focused concentration in school," said Young-Lee. "I thought if I could provide the basic necessities for people, then possibly you'd see a rise in attendance and extra curricular activities."

The idea won Young-Lee a TD Scholarship for community leadership. She is one of 20 students across the country to receive the scholarship, which supplies $70,000 for tuition and living expenses for post-secondary education over four years. (Submitted by Avery Young-Lee)

Carman Parks, nutritional assistant and education assistant at the school, oversaw the program.

"With most schools, the students come, they've had breakfast and they're all focused and ready to go. A lot of times with our students, that didn't seem to be the case," Parks said. "Because we're a high school, a lot of our students would turn around and make sure their siblings were fed before they ate."

"When a student is hungry and you're trying to teach them, the capacity to learn is just not there."

Free for those who need it

Parks said Young-Lee did as much as she could for the program, including budgeting and food preparation.

"It was very nice to see some of our youth today to take measures such as this to help others without expecting anything in return," said Parks. "She would be there hours ahead of school to help out to get the items prepared and to do any baking that was required. "

The program supplied both hot and cold meal options, and charged students nothing over $2. Teachers and students who could pay supplemented the program enough to cover costs and those who couldn't pay didn't have to. Some students paid for meals by helping out with the program. Money also came from the school division and grants.

Weekly favourites included parfaits, breakfast pizza, breakfast sandwiches and baked French toast.

All the food was made fresh, from local ingredients provided by local farmers and grocers.

"It was a very popular program. It was received really, really well by staff and students," said Young-Lee. "There were definitely our regular students who kept coming back for it, which was awesome to see."

A winning idea

As a result of the program, morning attendance and punctuality rose. Staff also noticed an improvement in student behaviour.

The idea also won Young-Lee a TD Scholarship for community leadership. She is one of 20 students across the country to receive the scholarship, which supplies $70,000 for tuition and living expenses for post-secondary education over four years.

Having graduated high school in June, Young-Lee has plans to attend the University of Manitoba in the fall, with hopes of becoming a pharmacist.

The program will continue next year, with another student at the reins, and Young-Lee said she will check in as much as she can.

"It was sort of based around the nutrition of the students and then it just spread so positively throughout the school that we touched a lot of people," Young-Lee said. "That was kind of not necessarily the beginning goal but something that we were very thankful to have accomplished."