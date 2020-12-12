Man deemed high risk to reoffend will live under supervision in Heritage neighbourhood: Regina police

Police in Regina say a recently released sexual offender, who is considered a high risk to reoffend, will live under supervision in the city's Heritage neighbourhood.

Jason Paul Thorn, 43, is on a statutory release, the Regina Police Service said in a public advisory. He will live in a home where his activities will be monitored, police said.

The information is distributed only to inform members of the public so they can take suitable measures, police said, "not to embark on any vigilantism or any other unreasonable conduct" directed at Thorn.

Thorn has a criminal history that includes sexual offences and is a high risk for reoffending against female children, police said. He has a history of reoffending and the police news release said his prospects of risk reduction through treatment are poor.

He is described as five feet nine inches tall and about 170 pounds, with a medium build, brown eyes and black hair.

The Regina Leader-Post reported Thorn changed his last name from Thorne.

Thorn was released under a number of special conditions on Friday and is scheduled to resume long-term supervision on April 4, 2021.

The conditions of his release including not being in the presence of anyone under the age of 18 unless accompanied by an adult who knows his criminal history and has been approved in writing by a parole supervisor, and not being in, near, or around places where children are likely to congregate unless accompanied.

He also must follow a treatment plan/program to be arranged by his parole supervisor and abstain from all intoxicants.

Anyone who has questions or concerns is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500.

Anyone who wished to report an incident where Thorn is believed to be in violation of the conditions of his release is asked to call the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.