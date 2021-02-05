High-risk sex offender living in Regina after release from jail

A high-risk sex offender has moved into a Regina neighbourhood following his release from jail.

As of Feb. 1, Christopher Jacob Boerma, 29, is living in the North Central neighbourhood.

According to police, Boerma has a history of sexual offences.

During his imprisonment, he never completed programming designated to address his risk factors, police said in a press release, adding that he has made no progress to reduce his high risk to re-offend.

Boerma has been placed on court-ordered conditions until February 2023.

They include that he:

Must reside at an approved address.

Stay inside his approved residence from 10 p.m. each night to 7 a.m. the next morning unless he has prior written permission.

Not possess or consume alcohol, cannabis or drugs that have not been prescribed for him.

Participate in assessments and complete programming for sexual offending, mental health or cognitive challenges as told to do so.

See a medical doctor, psychiatrist and/or psychologist as told to do so, and follow directions as to appointments, counselling, treatment and prescriptions.

Have no contact with victims of his offences.

Have no contact with anyone under the age of 16 unless he is in the company of an adult who has been approved for such a purpose.

Not to go to a public park, school, playground, daycare, community centre, or public swimming area where persons under the age of 16 are present or expected.

Have no access or possession of pornography.

Must be accompanied by an adult when in the community.

Must not possess any firearms or other weapons.

Not obtain or continue any employment, or be a volunteer in a capacity that involves being in a position of trust or authority toward persons under the age of 16.

Police are discouraging all forms of vigilantism.

Any member of the public that has questions or would like to report a breach of Boerma's conditions, is asked to contact Regina police at (306) 777-6500.