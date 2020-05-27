High amount of rain expected for La Ronge, Prince Albert National Park area

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for La Ronge, Prince Albert National Park, and the Narrow Hills Provincial Park area.

Environment Canada says heavy rain is currently falling in some areas and will continue into the afternoon. A total of 50 to 60 mm is expected.

The rain is expected to end Thursday morning.

Environment Canada says localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible and people should watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.