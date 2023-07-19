Little-known U of R plant collection blooming into the digital age

Mel Hart opens a wooden cabinet and carefully removes a light pink folder.

Inside, a plant specimen dating back to the 1960s is pressed in place on a page, perfectly preserved.

It's one of nearly 70,000 plant specimens that Hart — the associate dean of student experience and engagement in the University of Regina's faculty of science — works with in the school's herbarium, a place where dried and dead plants are catalogued for scientific study.

The herbarium is in a small room deep within the U of R's laboratory building, filled with rows of old cabinets that contain similar folders with specimens.

Mel Hart, associate dean of student experience and engagement in the University of Regina's Faculty of Science, looks at a plant specimen in the U of R's herbarium. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

Hart is now helping to spearhead a project that will see the herbarium enter the digital age.

All of the specimens will eventually end up on the Global Biodiversity Information Facility — a free website that makes biodiversity information available to the world.

"It allows greater accessibility and it also helps protect our specimens," said Hart.

"A lot of our specimens are over 100 years old and whenever someone comes in and handles those specimens, no matter how careful they are, accidents can happen and a critical specimen could be damaged."

The project involves student assistants who scan each and every specimen to upload online.

The project involves student assistants who scan each and every specimen to upload online. About 20,000 have been scanned so far, and it could take up to another 10 years to get all the plant data and high resolution photos uploaded.

"There's at least 100 years of Saskatchewan's ecosystem in here," said Bazil Rehman, one of the research assistants.

"It'll tell you when these plants were around and how they've developed since then and how little or how much they're thriving. It's really been fun to try to reconnect a part of this history to Saskatchewan."

Honouring the herbarium's founder

The quest to preserve the plants is just one part of the project.

It's also a chance to preserve details of the life of George F. Ledingham — a biology professor who established the herbarium in 1945, when the U of R was still a campus of the University of Saskatchewan.

Ledingham worked at the U of R until his retirement in 1978, but often returned to teach long afterward. He continued to work in the herbarium until his death in 2006 at the age of 95.

George F. Ledingham founded the herbarium, which is named in his honour, in 1945. He continued to visit it until his death in 2006 at the age of 95. (Trevor Hopkin/University of Regina Archives)

Ledingham's work extended beyond the university. He was a driving force behind the creation of Grasslands National Park in southwest Saskatchewan in the early 1980s.

Mariko Sawa has found herself pouring over Ledingham's countless journals and memos — from small, leather booklets from the 1950s, to official government communique.

Sawa — a history graduate — has been recruited to transcribe and digitize all of the letters Ledingham wrote and photos he took, while also providing context about each one.

"If he speaks about a plant, then if somebody wants to know about it then they can look into the database and find him speaking about the specific plant," said Sawa.

Mariko Sawa, a history graduate from the U of R, works in the herbarium to transcribe and digitize the notes and photos Ledingham took over his long career. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

Trying to read Ledingham's writing has been a particular challenge.

"One of the fun things for me when I was going through his book and … transcribing it [was] finding names and thinking 'Oh God, I can't read that name' … and going down this rabbit hole of finding every single professor he's ever worked with all over the world."

Hart is thrilled to have the ability to work with different faculties on this project, a privilege she said is possible because the U of R is a smaller university.

"I get to see the growing appreciation for plants not only among the students … but then hopefully among the larger population."