Hepburn, Sask., teacher charged with sexual exploitation after months-long investigation

Rosthern RCMP have laid charges about seven months after receiving a report alleging that a teacher at Hepburn School was abusing a student.

Ryan Hutchinson, 34, from Saskatoon has been charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a young person.

Rosthern RCMP received the report in June 2021 and charged Hutchinson on Jan. 13, 2022.

RCMP said the alleged victim was a teenage student at the Kindergarten to Grade 12 school in Hepburn, Sask., located about 45 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

Hutchinson's first court appearance was scheduled for Feb. 9, 2022, in Rosthern.