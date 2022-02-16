Sask. Health Authority warns of possible hepatitis A exposure at Emerald Park Tim Hortons

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says people who ate at an Emerald Park Tim Hortons recently may have been exposed to hepatitis A.

In a news release, the health authority said it was conducting an investigation of a case of the disease in an employee who prepared meals in the restaurant at 20 Great Plains Road between Jan. 27 and Feb. 10.

The health authority says risk of transmission is low in this case because the infected employee was wearing gloves.

However, anyone who ordered takeout from the restaurant or ate there within the timeframe should contact HealthLine at 811, the SHA says.

Customers are also encouraged to get vaccinated against hepatitis A if it's been less than 14 days since they last ate there and they haven't had the disease before.

Anyone who ate there more than 14 days ago is asked to monitor for symptoms for up to 50 days after exposure.

Symptoms can include fever, loss of appetite, dark urine, light stool, tiredness, nausea and vomiting, diarrhea and jaundice.

Hepatitis A can easily be spread by ingesting something that has been contaminated with the stool of someone who has the disease, says the SHA.

The restaurant is along the Trans-Canada Highway east of Regina and is a frequent stop for travellers.