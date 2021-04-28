New helium purification facility opens in Sask.

The provincial government says a new helium purification facility in southwestern Saskatchewan is the largest facility of its kind in the country.

Located near Battle Creek in the province's southwest corner, the facility cost $32 million.

Demand for the gas once used mainly for military, weather and party balloons has been steadily rising, creating shortages and spiking prices in recent years.

Helium's unique ability to remain a liquid at extremely low temperatures makes it the cooling agent of choice for superconducting magnets in research and medicine (including MRIs).

"This facility will create and support local jobs, enable the province to scale up helium production, and grow export capacity," Energy and Resources Minister Bronwyn Eyre said in a news release.

"It will also further diversify our natural resource sector and position Saskatchewan as a leading supplier of a critical element that the world needs."

With the North American Helium Inc. facility open, there are now nine active helium wells in the province and 24 in the drilling stage.. A government press release said the ministry expects there will eventually be over 100 helium wells in the province .