Pilot survives helicopter crash involving power line in western Sask.

A pilot survived a helicopter crash in western Saskatchewan Tuesday morning.

Unity RCMP said the helicopter was spraying a field with non-toxic liquid when it hit a power line and went down in the Rural Municipality of Eye Hill.

RCMP, Luseland Police Service, Luseland Fire Department, Unity Emergency Medical Services and SaskPower all responded to the crash, which was reported at about 8:15 a.m. CST on Tuesday.

The pilot, who was the only person in the helicopter, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene and transported to hospital in Saskatoon by STARS air ambulance.

Police are investigating with assistance from Transport Canada, the Transport Safety Board and Occupational Health and Safety.

The RM of Eye Hill is about 200 kilometres west of Saskatoon.