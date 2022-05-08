Rainfall warnings end except for far north of Sask.: Environment Canada

Heavy rainfall in northern Saskatchewan on Sunday had the potential to cause localized flooding in low-lying areas, Environment Canada said, but some of those warnings are now ended.

Rainfall warnings have ended for Cree Lake, Pelican Narrows, Southend and Wollaston Lake, but remain in place for Stony Rapids, which could get 10 to 20 mm of rain today, bringing total amounts of 25 to 35 mm.

Environment Canada noted the frozen ground had a reduced ability to absorb the rainfall and warned people in those regions to watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Washouts were reported Sunday morning on Highway 905 north of Southend, which connects the far north to the rest of the province. The Highway 102 junction to the Wathaman River is closed because of flooding and washouts.

There were also washouts on a couple of sections of Highway 165, which is often used by motorists travelling between La Ronge and Creighton. The Highway Hotline is warning drivers they'll encounter several detours if driving on that highway.

Funnel clouds and golf ball-sized hail

Environment Canada said there were two reported sightings of funnel clouds in southeastern Saskatchewan on Saturday afternoon bringing large hail, strong wind gusts and heavy downpours.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a><a href="https://twitter.com/weathernetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@weathernetwork</a> <br>Indian head Saskatchewan <br>First funnel cloud of the season!!!! <a href="https://t.co/86c0qa2NSq">pic.twitter.com/86c0qa2NSq</a> —@mikewelland182

The clouds, which were part of early season severe thunderstorms, appeared near Indian Head and south of Abernethy around 1 p.m. CST.

Redvers reportedly received golf ball-sized hail, while nickel-sized hail was reported northwest of Antler and pea-sized hail was reported to have fallen east of Stoughton and near Katepwa Beach, according to Environment Canada.

Estevan saw a peak wind gust of 87 kilometres per hour.