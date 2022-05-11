Heavy rain expected for parts of southern, central Sask. Friday

Portions of Saskatchewan could see heavy rain to end the work week as a low pressure system from the U.S. works its way north.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued rainfall warnings and special weather statements for places like Regina, Moose Jaw, Estevan, Yorkton, Humboldt and Hudson Bay.

Rain will begin Thursday evening for far southern regions, with the heaviest amounts falling by mid-morning Friday. Steady rain will continue through the day on Friday, before ending early Saturday.

General rainfalls between 30 and 60 millimetres are possible, with north winds gusting to 80 kilometres per hour at times, according to ECCC. Thunderstorms embedded in the system could produce higher rainfall totals in some locations.

Estimated rainfall totals by midnight Saturday. Some areas could see up to 60 millimeters of rain. (WSI/CBC) Forecasted wind gusts for 9 a.m. CST Friday. Some gusts could get as high as 80 kilometers per hour. (WSI/CBC)

Areas in the southwest that desperately need moisture could see 10 to 20 mm by the time the system exits on Saturday. But places like Saskatoon, Prince Albert and west-central Saskatchewan will likely see less than 10 mm of rain, if any at all.

This system comes after weeks of back-to-back storms that brought significant snow and strong winds to the southeast. Many of the areas affected by those storms will likely be hit by this system.

Moisture not falling where it's needed

The latest provincial crop report for the week of May 3 to 9 shows between one and seven per cent of crop has been seeded in eastern Saskatchewan — the area of the province with the slowest progress.

"Many fields in the eastern half of the province are still too wet to allow producers to seed," the report says. "Full-scale seeding is still a week away in some parts of the province."

Topsoil conditions in the eastern half of the province have a surplus of moisture, making seeding difficult, according to the province's weekly crop report. (Government of Saskatchewan)

Many areas in the east are also reporting a "surplus" of moisture when it comes to topsoil conditions.

According to the Water Security Agency, snow is still melting in the Porcupine Hills, the upper portions of the Assiniboine River Basin northwest of Preeceville and areas in the Swan River Basin near the Manitoba border.

While most river flows have peaked, flows along the Swan River are still rising.

"Additional rainfall like we saw near Hudson Bay and Deschambault Lake over the past weekend could see higher water levels remain in place for longer that could lead to localized flooding," the agency said in a Tuesday news release.

Most of northern Saskatchewan should not be affected by this system, meaning areas that saw impacts from heavy rain this past weekend will stay dry for the most part.