Residents buzzing after rainfall kickstarts mosquito season in Regina

If you're finding yourself scratching this year more than usual, there's a reason why: it's a record year for mosquitoes in Regina.

According to Regina's Manager of Open Space Services, the average trap count last week was 98 mosquitos per trap.

"Now to put that in a little bit of perspective for everyone, our historical average is 21 mosquitos per trap," Russell Eirich said.

The City of Regina releases its "Buzz on Bugs" mosquito update each week. (City of Regina)

Just two weeks ago, the city caught just four mosquitos per trap. Heavy downpours bringing more than 138 millimetres of rain created ideal conditions for eggs to hatch.

The city says people can help eliminate mosquitos by removing any standing water on their property.

"Simply emptying empty paint cans that are holding standing water, if you have a bird bath that you're not actively using and not changing the water out… please just empty it," said Eirich.