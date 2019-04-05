Legacy of Yorkton student killed in car crash lives on after 30 years with youth leadership conference

Heather Laxdal was a top-notch student and leader at Yorkton Regional High School.

But in 1988, the recent graduate's life was cut short in a car crash.

Her memory and legacy live on more than 30 years later in the southeastern Saskatchewan city with an annual youth conference held at the school, now called the Heather Laxdal Symposium — and in a national student conference she helped to start, which will return to Yorkton next year.

"Her memory makes everyone feel motivated every year," said Shulyre Dilworth, a Yorkton Grade 12 student and president of the school's Students Against Drunk Driving group.

"I think it's a big deal for us to be able to get together every year and honour Heather and all that she had in the leadership of our school."

She's also remembered for helping to spearhead the first-ever Canadian Student Leadership Conference, held in Yorkton in 1985.

That conference, which sees hundred of high school student leaders meet in a different city each year, will be held in Yorkton in September 2020.

Next year, the national student conference Heather Laxdal helped start in 1985 will return to Yorkton. Starting the conference was a dream of hers, says Yorkton Regional teacher Roby Sharpe, who was also a friend of Heather Laxdal's. (Roby Sharpe/Facebook)

"We are absolutely stoked," said Yorkton Regional teacher Roby Sharpe, who was also a friend of Heather Laxdal's.

"We got all kinds of speakers coming, we got all our kids ready to give 'er. We are doing a lot of presentations around our community here, getting people in town on board."

Sharpe says that all of Yorkton's staff and students are on deck, helping to get the ready for the 2020 event.

Among the speakers confirmed so far are former CFL player J.R. LaRose, and Mark Scharenbroich, a motivational speaker who was one of the speakers at the first conference in 1985.

The national conference was inspired by a provincial youth conference in 1984, where Saskatchewan Premier Grant Devine challenged the student body to take the provincial conference to the national level.

Heather was killed in a car accident soon after her graduation from the Yorkton Regional High School. Her legacy of bringing top motivational speakers to Yorkton for young people has been carried on by her parents and the local Kinsmen Club. (Submitted by Barry Sharpe )

The next year Laxdal, along with other teachers and students, made it their mission to get a national student conference going in Yorkton. In 1985, 800 students and teachers from across Canada and the United States attended the first conference.

It was also the beginning of the Canadian Student Leadership Association, an organization that helps bring together youth and leaders in the country with training and support.

"[It] was one of her dreams, because she had went to these conferences and saw how awesome [the] speakers were," said Sharpe.

"Her dream was to bring those kind of speakers to our school."

Yorkton Grade 12 student Shulyre Dilworth says having a positive role model like Heather Laxdal not only helps young people find a voice, but also helps to build connections among students. (Facebook )

In addition to the continuing national conference, her dream of inspiring youth was kept going with the help of her parents and the Kinsmen Club of Yorkton through the Heather Laxdal Symposium.

For students like Dilworth, having a positive role model like Laxdal not only helps young people find a voice, but also helps to build connections among students.

"The whole main goal is to get our school together as one, so taking charge — taking action and planning those activities, getting speakers — brings us all together."