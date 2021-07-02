Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan·New

26 Sask. communities break daily maximum temperature on July 1

Meteorologists call this prolonged event a "heat dome" — ridges of high pressure hovering over an area that create an effect much like a pressure cooker. 

It will be hot, hot, hot in Saskatchewan for a couple more days

CBC News ·
A boy plays at a Regina spray park during the current heat wave. (Germain Wilson/CBC)

Temperatures in 26 Saskatchewan communities have soared above the previous records for July 1. 

Meteorologists call this prolonged event a "heat dome" — ridges of high pressure hovering over an area that create an effect much like a pressure cooker. 

Temperatures are likely to fall off within the next few days in Saskatchewan, as the heat dome moves east. The entire province is still under a heat warning Friday

Here are the parts of the province that broke July 1 records:

  • Assiniboia area.
  • Buffalo Narrows area.
  • Collins Bay area.
  • Coronach area.
  • Cypress Hills Park.
  • Elbow area.
  • Key Lake area.
  • Kindersley area.
  • La Ronge area.
  • Last Mountain Lake area.
  • Leader area.
  • Lucky Lake area.
  • Maple Creek area.
  • Meadow Lake area.
  • North Battleford area.
  • Prince Albert area.
  • Rockglen area.
  • Rosetown area.
  • Saskatoon area.
  • Scott area.
  • Southend Reindeer area.
  • Stony Rapids area.
  • Swift Current area.
  • Waskesiu Lake area.
  • Watrous area.
  • Wynard area.

WATCH | What is a heat dome? Climate change has something to do with it

What led to the heat dome taking over Western Canada and the U.S.

The National

2 days ago
2:08
CBC meteorologist and science reporter Johanna Wagstaffe breaks down the combination of factors that led to the unprecedented heat in western North America — and how climate change plays a role in these extreme events. 2:08

Environment Canada continues to warn people about heat-related illness.

Heat exhaustion is serious, but heat stroke is a medical emergency, the agency warns. Signs of heat illness are swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, and the worsening of some health conditions.

Things like vomiting, disorientation, muscle cramps, and lack of sweat are very serious.

Risks of illness are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

8:36A dome of heat that's not going anywhere. Saskatoon and western Canada is getting slammed by high temps
You've heard of a heat wave. How about a heat dome? Right now hot air is literally sinking from the sky down to the prairies. Terri Lang is a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada. 8:36
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now