26 Sask. communities break daily maximum temperature on July 1

Temperatures in 26 Saskatchewan communities have soared above the previous records for July 1.

Meteorologists call this prolonged event a "heat dome" — ridges of high pressure hovering over an area that create an effect much like a pressure cooker.

Temperatures are likely to fall off within the next few days in Saskatchewan, as the heat dome moves east. The entire province is still under a heat warning Friday.

Here are the parts of the province that broke July 1 records:

Assiniboia area.

Buffalo Narrows area.

Collins Bay area.

Coronach area.

Cypress Hills Park.

Elbow area.

Key Lake area.

Kindersley area.

La Ronge area.

Last Mountain Lake area.

Leader area.

Lucky Lake area.

Maple Creek area.

Meadow Lake area.

North Battleford area.

Prince Albert area.

Rockglen area.

Rosetown area.

Saskatoon area.

Scott area.

Southend Reindeer area.

Stony Rapids area.

Swift Current area.

Waskesiu Lake area.

Watrous area.

Wynard area.

WATCH | What is a heat dome? Climate change has something to do with it

What led to the heat dome taking over Western Canada and the U.S. The National 2:08 CBC meteorologist and science reporter Johanna Wagstaffe breaks down the combination of factors that led to the unprecedented heat in western North America — and how climate change plays a role in these extreme events. 2:08

Environment Canada continues to warn people about heat-related illness.

Heat exhaustion is serious, but heat stroke is a medical emergency, the agency warns. Signs of heat illness are swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, and the worsening of some health conditions.

Things like vomiting, disorientation, muscle cramps, and lack of sweat are very serious.