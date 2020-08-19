Heat wave reducing river and lake levels in waterlogged northern Sask.

A recent heat wave has caused water and lake levels to begin to recede in Saskatchewan's soggy north, where flows have been at historic highs in many regions this summer.

The province's Water Security Agency (WSA) said northern Saskatchewan has received "extremely high" cumulative precipitation since April 1, thanks mainly to rainfall in June and July.

The agency said it led to very high flows and lake levels across the Churchill River and Lower Saskatchewan River basins this summer.

Flows and levels in the Lower Churchill River, including Reindeer River and Churchill River near Sandy Bay, have exceeded previous historical highs this year, the WSA said.

Many locations saw an increase in flows and levels following rain from August 8-10, it said.

However, the agency said conditions have been warm and dry over the past few days, resulting in "increased evaporative losses" and declining flows across the north.

In fact, it said the north has received less than five millimetres of rainfall over the past three days.

The WSA said water levels at Sandy Bay reached a peak on August 4 and are now down about 0.6 metres, which is below the 2005 peak. Flows and levels are expected to remain relatively steady for the next week, it said.

While surface water inflows are declining on Lac La Ronge, the agency said levels have been holding steady because subsurface inflows could be offsetting the declines in surface water inflows. The WSA said it expects declines in the lake level will be observed later this week.

The agency said levels at Lac Ile a la Crosse are beginning to show some declines. However, it warned levels on the lake will remain higher than normal for the remainder of the open water season and vulnerable to additional rainfall and wind events.

Meanwhile, the WSA said levels at Meeting Lake have been dropping with no new precipitation recorded in the area since August 9.

Cumberland Lake has peaked and is also receding, down 1.4 metres from the peak observed in late July, the agency said.

It said Jan Lake peaked in late July, 54 millimetres above 2017 levels.

Meanwhile, with the Sturgeon Weir River at Leaf Rapids appearing to be at its peak, the WSA said Deschambault Lake has likely peaked and a peak at Amisk Lake can be expected prior to the end of August. Peaks that are slightly above 2017 levels are expected at both lakes, unless significant, additional precipitation is observed, it said.

While hot and predominantly dry conditions are expected over the north for the next three days, the WSA noted current forecasts suggest there will be 20-50 millimetres of rain over much of the northern half of the province over the upcoming weekend.