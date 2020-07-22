Heat warnings issued as Sask. sees scorching temps this week

Saskatchewan is in for some late-July heat this week.

Heat warnings were issued Wednesday for much of southern and central Saskatchewan. Temperatures are expected to climb into the 30s through Thursday, with a slight reduction to below warning criteria by Friday.

Along with the heat, the province will see higher humidity due to the air mass. Humidex values will likely make it feel like the mid to high 30s Wednesday afternoon and Thursday, before we see a drying out of the atmosphere over the weekend.

With the hot weather, expect thunderstorm activity over the next few days. On Wednesday afternoon, there is a risk of severe storms with hail and high winds lies in central Saskatchewan. By Thursday, that risk will shift into the southeast.

The weekend will bring relief from the scorching temperatures, with seasonal daily highs in the mid 20s by Saturday.

Why some areas are seeing warnings and others are not.

Warning criteria for heat is very specific and changes depending on where in Canada you live.

Even in Saskatchewan, different regions will see heat warnings at different temperatures.

Southern Saskatchewan must hit 32 C during the day and a minimum of 16 C overnight, or a humidex value of 38, for at least two days before a heat warning is issued.

Further norther, you must hit 29 C during the day and at least 14 C overnight, or a humidex of 34, for two consecutive days to trigger that same warning.

Different criteria must be met across Sask. in order for a heat warning to be issued. (Christy Climenhaga/CBC)

Dangers of high heat

As temperatures climb it's important to take breaks from the heat.

Parkland Ambulance paramedics in Prince Albert have given some safety tips.

They're reminding the public to watch out for signs of heat exhaustion. Those include everything from heavy sweating to a rash, nausea and muscle cramps.



When heat stroke hits, you will not notice sweating but still have hot skin, along with as dizziness and confusion.

Taking breaks from the heat and drinking lots of water can help keep you safe until the mercury drops.