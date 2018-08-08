Rain or too much shine? Heat rolling through Sask. while events prepare

Organizers of some major Saskatchewan events say the shows will go on, despite record high temperatures being forecast for Friday and Saturday.

The Regina Folk Festival is set to begin Friday, while the Saskatoon Ex started Tuesday.

Kristy Rempel, the marketing manager at Prairieland Park Corporation, said organizers are not taking any extra precautions for this year's exhibition.

"Every year you are allowed to bring a sealed bottle of water onto the park or juice or anything as long as it's sealed." Rempel said, "Or an empty container that you can fill with water once you are on the park,"

She said there will be machines spraying mist at the fairgrounds during the rain-or-shine event, along with shaded seating areas.

Setting up and preparing for Folk Fest

Sandra Butel says the Regina Folk Festival is a rain or shine event, except in the event of lightning which poses a threat for people at the festival. (CBC News)

Sandra Butel, the Artistic Director & CEO of the Regina Folk Festival, said they are taking additional measures due to the extreme heat.

"We're setting up more sun shelters for people," Butel said.

The organization is also looking into setting up mist machines in preparation of their hottest event yet.

Butel said festival goers should be mindful of potential overheating while at the Folk Fest.

"Wear a hat and sunglasses, make sure you bring something so you can keep yourself hydrated, and sit in the shade as much as you possibly can," Butel said.

The forecasted highs are 36 C for Friday and 38 C for Saturday. Both days have previous records of 35.4 C.