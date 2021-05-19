Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan

20 heat records broken in Sask. on Monday, according to preliminary reports

It has been a study in extremes for weather in Saskatchewan this week. Some places have broken heat records, while others are under winter storm or snowfall warnings.

Preliminary data from Environment and Climate change Canada indicates 20 heat records were broken in Saskatchewan on Monday. (Rob Kruk/CBC)

Most of northern Saskatchewan continues to be under winter storm, snowfall or freezing rain warnings, while southwest areas are under a special weather advisory due to a low pressure system that's expected to bring a mixture of rain and snow.

It was a much different story on Monday, though, as 20 heat records were broken around the province, according to preliminary reports from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Some of the notable records include:

Last Mountain Lake (Sanctuary) area 
New Record: 31.5 C
Old Record: 27 C (1988)
Records in this area have been kept since 1975

Lucky Lake area 
New Record: 31.9 C
Old Record: 27.7 C (2010) 
Records in this area have been kept since 1972

Nipawin area 
New Record: 33.0 C
Old Record: 29.8 C (2010)
Records in this area have been kept since 1927 

Melfort area 
New Record: 32.0 C
Old Record: 29.0 C (2010) 
Records in this area have been kept since 1910 

Hudson Bay area 
New Record: 31.4 C
Old Record: 28.7 C (2010)
Records in this area have been kept since 1943 

Saskatoon also set a new record with 32.6 C, beating its previous record of 30.6 C set in 1901, while Regina tied its 31.7 C record set in 2010.

Other areas that broke records include Assiniboia, Broadview, Elbow, Moose Jaw, North Battleford, Outlook, Rosetown, Spiritwood,  Swift Current, Waskesiu Lake, Watrous, Wynyard and Yorkton.

