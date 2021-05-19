20 heat records broken in Sask. on Monday, according to preliminary reports
Broken records come same week as parts of province under winter storm, snowfall warnings
It has been a study in extremes for weather in Saskatchewan this week.
Most of northern Saskatchewan continues to be under winter storm, snowfall or freezing rain warnings, while southwest areas are under a special weather advisory due to a low pressure system that's expected to bring a mixture of rain and snow.
It was a much different story on Monday, though, as 20 heat records were broken around the province, according to preliminary reports from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Some of the notable records include:
Last Mountain Lake (Sanctuary) area
New Record: 31.5 C
Old Record: 27 C (1988)
Records in this area have been kept since 1975
Lucky Lake area
New Record: 31.9 C
Old Record: 27.7 C (2010)
Records in this area have been kept since 1972
Nipawin area
New Record: 33.0 C
Old Record: 29.8 C (2010)
Records in this area have been kept since 1927
Melfort area
New Record: 32.0 C
Old Record: 29.0 C (2010)
Records in this area have been kept since 1910
Hudson Bay area
New Record: 31.4 C
Old Record: 28.7 C (2010)
Records in this area have been kept since 1943
Saskatoon also set a new record with 32.6 C, beating its previous record of 30.6 C set in 1901, while Regina tied its 31.7 C record set in 2010.
Other areas that broke records include Assiniboia, Broadview, Elbow, Moose Jaw, North Battleford, Outlook, Rosetown, Spiritwood, Swift Current, Waskesiu Lake, Watrous, Wynyard and Yorkton.
