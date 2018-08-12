Multiple weather records broken during Sask. heatwave

It's been a scorching weekend in Saskatchewan as the province bakes in a heatwave.

Three all-time heat records were broken on Saturday, along with five monthly records, according to Environment Canada.

All-time records

The hottest all-time record beater was in the Val Marie area, with the mercury hitting 40.9 C. The old record, set in 1949, was 40.6 C.

The Assiniboia area hit 41.1 C, beating the previous record of 40.5 C set in 1988.

A high of 39.4 C was recorded in the Broadview area, compared to the 38.7 C record from 1981.

Monthly records

The Moose Jaw area saw temperatures hit 42.3 C, beating out the old August record of 41.7 C in 1949.

Regina and surrounding areas hit 41 C, slightly higher than the 40.6 C also set in August 1949.

Swift Current area's previous heat record was just set on Friday at 40 C, but was narrowly beat on Saturday by 40.1 C.

The Weyburn area also broke a monthly record with 40.9 C, with the old record at 40 C set in 1958.

Environment Canada says the information is preliminary and does not constitute a final report.

Other records

Saskatchewan wasn't the only place in Canada to set records. BC broke 23 daily records on Friday, while Calgary broke an all-time heat record on the same day.