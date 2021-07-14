Heat, air quality warnings issued in most of Saskatchewan

A majority of Saskatchewan is impacted by some kind of Environment and Climate Change Canada warning.

Some communities are under heat or air quality warnings while some are impacted by both.

Cree Lake, Key Lake, Hudson Bay, Porcupine Plain, Kamsack, Canora, Preeceville, Melfort, Tisdale, Nipawin, Carrot River, Southend, Brabant Lake, Pelican Narrows, Cumberland House, Creighton, Kinoosao Wollaston Lake and Collins Bay were all under air quality warnings.

The air quality warnings are tied to smoke from forest fires burning in northern Saskatchewan, Environment and Climate Change Canada's website said.

The City of Lloydminster, Kindersley, Rosetown, Biggar, Wilkie, Macklin, the Battlefords, Unity, Maidstone, Leader, Gull Lake and St. Walburg are all under heat warnings as of Wednesday morning.

Environment and Climate Change Canada's website said a majority of the communities under heat warnings can expect to see high temperatures into Friday or into the weekend.

Communities under both heat and air quality warnings were reported as follows:

The City of Saskatoon

Île à la Crosse

Buffalo Narrows

Beauval

La Loche

Clearwater River provincial park

Cluff Lake

La Ronge

Prince Albert national park

Narrow Hills provincial park

Martensville

Warman

Rosthern

Delisle

Wakaw

Meadow Lake

Big River

Green Lake

Pierceland

Prince Albert

Shellbrook

Spirit Wood

Duck Lake

"The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors," the website said.

"Reduce your heat risk. Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day."