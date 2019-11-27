Heartland superfans get chance to meet star at Agribition

Fans of the hit CBC Television show Heartland know Canadian actress Amber Marshall as the show's main character Amy Fleming.

On Thursday, Marshall will be at the Western Canadian Agribition for a meet-and-greet with fans.

Marshall, who previously worked as a veterinary assistant and is passionate about horses in real life, will be in her element when she visits fans before the Thursday's rodeo at the Brandt Centre.

Speaking with Saskatchewan Weekend host Shauna Powers, Marshall said her love of horses — and all animals — began when she was very young.

"My parents took me to a local fair and I think they knew right away my love for horses existed when I refused to get off the pony ride," she said.

Marshall furthered her love of horses when she got the starring role in Heartland, which is now in its 13th season.

The show is the longest-running hour-long scripted drama in Canadian history.

As part of the meet-and-greet, CBC offered listeners a chance to get free tickets to the event if they sent in an email explaining what Heartland has meant to them and their family over the years.

It was the only thing that gave my uncle comfort in his final stage of life. - Lisa Berg

One particularly touching response came from listener Lisa Berg. She wrote that her uncle, Ted Berg, had a special connection to the series.

"It was the only thing that gave my uncle comfort in his final stage of life this past month," Berg wrote. "He watched it 24/7 and as such, it was even mentioned in his eulogy."

Marshall said Berg's story was "unbelievable" and is similar to many she receives from people around the world.

Lisa Berg's uncle Ted Berg, seen here, was a huge fan of the hit CBC series Heartland before he passed away earlier this month. Now, Lisa and her family will get the chance to meet Heartland star Amber Marshall at a meet and greet Thursday. (Lisa Berg/Photography by Corla )

"I hear hundreds and hundreds of these stories each time I pick up my fan mail packages," she said. "That is what makes every day worth it."

Berg's story won her the tickets and her family will now get the chance to meet the star of the show that shaped her uncle's life.

For more information about the meet-and-greet with Heartland star Amber Marshall, click here.