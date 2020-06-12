Calls for COVID-19 testing to Sask.'s 811 line increase 60 per cent

Calls about COVID-19 testing have increased substantially in Saskatchewan since the end of May.

On May 25, the government opened up testing for COVID-19 to more people. A news release published Friday said more than 4,000 people had called to inquire about testing since then.

Testing criteria were expanded to include anyone entering a hospital for a 24-hour or longer stay, expectant mothers, immunocompromised patients and their caregivers, and people who had no symptoms but were concerned about COVID-19.

Testing and screening in long-term or personal care homes was also further defined to add clarity to testing requirements for residents upon admission or return.

"We are in the early stages of expanded testing, but are pleased to see that there is an active interest in getting tested," Chantel LaHaye, director with Primary Health, said.

"The entire process takes little time and there is limited contact with other individuals."

Dr. Jessica Minion, acting provincial clinical lead for public health, said insights gained from the expanded testing are invaluable in the health authority's strategy to delay and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Minion said the health authority is capable of supporting the expansion of testing and encouraged people to seek tests.

The news release said people working from outside of their homes account for 20 per cent of referrals each week.

'A little bit uncomfortable'

During an online news conference Friday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority allowed two people who recently took COVID-19 tests to share their experiences.

Both Monica Reinkens and Tracy Sanden said they were asymptomatic but wanted a better understanding and awareness of the process, as they work in health care.

"I wouldn't say it hurt. It was maybe a little bit uncomfortable, but certainly it didn't hurt," Reinkens said.

"It's over within a second — and I had the throat swab and the nasal swab."

Sanden had the same test and agreed that it was uncomfortable but not painful. She said her eyes watered but the process was quick.

Quashing stigma

Stigmas around getting tested are prevalent, according to the health authority's spokespeople.

Sanden, who has spent time working at a COVID-19 test site, said some are worried about contracting COVID-19 while getting tested.

"When we've walked people through the process, it eases some of their nervousness, of maybe coming in and knowing what a controlled environment it is," Sanden said.

"The risk of contracting COVID-19 at a testing or assessment site is really low."

She said some people in smaller communities are also concerned about being identified as someone who's seeking a test.

She said she hopes testing being expanded will quell those concerns, but encouraged those who may be worried about being identified to contact 811 and share those concerns.