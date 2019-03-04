Leader, Sask. healthcare centre re-opening after 3 week closure

The Leader and District Healthcare facility is scheduled to reopen on today after being closed for about three weeks.

The centre was closed after a water line break on Feb. 7, according to a news release from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA). As a result, 25 long-term care residents were temporarily relocated.

"A water line break on one of the coldest nights of the year is certainly adding insult to injury," said Bryce Martin, executive director of Primary Health Care Southwest.

Since the break, the province has made numerous repairs to the building such as additional insulation to the affected area, water line repair and testing along with removal and replacement of damaged drywall. Electrical panels have also been replaced.

SHA said air quality tests were also done to ensure it's safe to reoccupy the building.

Residents who were relocated are being moved back Monday morning. The hospital, emergency care services and primary health care clinic services are resuming at 10 a.m. CST.

"The residents impacted, their families and the community of Leader and surrounding area were very accommodating given the circumstances and we're grateful for their patience while repairs were underway."

Residents wanting to book an appointment at the primary health clinic are asked to call 306-628-5510.