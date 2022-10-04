Bookings for flu shots now open in Sask., clinics to open next week

Saskatchewan people can now book appointments for free influenza vaccines at clinics that begin next week, and also get caught up on their COVID-19 shots, if they feel like it, the provincial government says.

Starting Oct. 11, flu shots will be administered at public health clinics, local pharmacies and some physician and nurse practitioner offices.

Like last year, people can get flu shots and COVID-19 shots at the same time.

Family bookings now possible

What's new this year is that people will have the option of booking vaccinations for the entire family in one appointment through the Saskatchewan Health Authority's online booking tool.

The SHA is directing people to book at www.4flu.ca.

The province is also telling people they can make individual and group bookings by telephone at 1-833-727-5829.

Children aged six months to five years can only be immunized at a SHA public flu clinic, public health office or by a physician or nurse practitioner.

This year, all residents 65 years of age and older are eligible to receive the Fluzone High-Dose influenza vaccine.

Previously, this vaccine was only provided to residents in long-term care and personal care homes, according to a health ministry news release.