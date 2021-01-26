Crackers and Crazy Cactus in Saskatoon, Stats Cocktails in Regina issued $14K health order fines
Ministry of Health says the fines were issued on Jan. 26
Three more Saskatchewan bars have been issued tickets for allegedly failing to abide by public health orders.
The Saskatchewan government said Crackers Restaurant Lounge and Karaoke Bar and the Crazy Cactus — both in Saskatoon — and Stats Cocktails and Dreams in Regina were each fined $14,000.
Crackers was declared the site of an outbreak on Jan. 9. In a social media post, the bar said the outbreak occurred "despite our best efforts." The bar has since been linked to more than 80 COVID-19 cases.
During the month of January, the Saskatchewan Health Authority also declared outbreaks at four other bars in Saskatoon. They are the Blue Rhino Pub & Grill, Venice House Traditional Grill/Dino's Bar & Grill, Specklebelly's Pub & Eatery and Birmingham's Vodka and Ale House.
