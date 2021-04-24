Health officials urge people who attended recent Prince Albert anti-mask rally to self-isolate

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is urging those who attended last weekend's "freedom rally" in Prince Albert to stay home, citing an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure.

In a public service announcement issued Friday night, the health authority told people who participated in the April 17 event to immediately self-isolate and to call the HealthLine 811 or their doctor for "further directions."

The health authority's statement said the alert is "not a commentary on a location or a business and its practices."

The alert goes on to remind people that "it is the responsibility of every person to strictly adhere to all public health orders and measures," which include:

​Keeping two metres away from others when in public and wearing a mask.

Ensuring gathering sizes do not exceed public health orders (which currently limit outdoor gatherings to a maximum of 10 people).

Washing your hands often with soap and water, or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Not touching your eyes, nose, mouth or mask with unwashed hands.

Staying home if you're sick and seeking health-care services if you are.

Regularly monitoring your health for any COVID-19 symptoms.

The health authority's public service announcement comes ahead of several events slated across the province this weekend to protest COVID-19 restrictions.

Those include an anti-mask rally in Saskatoon geared toward children and an out-of-province "freedom convoy" that's set to travel to more than 20 southern Saskatchewan communities.