Sask. minister says former political staffer is qualified for SHA leadership role

Health Minister Paul Merriman says former political staffer Raynelle Wilson was appointed to the executive of the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) because she's qualified for the job.

Last week, Wilson — a longtime civil servant, political staffer and former Saskatchewan Party candidate — was appointed to a newly-created role called vice president of enterprise initiatives support.

According to a memo distributed to staff, it's a six-month position during which Wilson will "provide executive leadership aimed at strengthening collaboration between the SHA, Ministry of Health and other key partners in support of achieving and reporting on priority enterprise initiatives."

As reported by the Saskatoon StarPhoenix , senior SHA sources say they question whether Wilson's appointment is a way for the Saskatchewan government to exert more influence in the SHA, which is an apolitical organization.

One source the StarPhoenix spoke with alleges Wilson's appointment contributed to the sudden resignation of former SHA CEO Scott Livingstone.

Livingstone left the organization under unknown circumstances in November and has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

When asked if Wilson's appointment was a way for the government to expand its influence, Merriman said, "this isn't influence. This is putting in the right person, a qualified woman, into the right position for a temporary period."

Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) CEO Scott Livingstone resigned from his position in late November. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

"And again, I can't emphasize that enough. This is a term that we've asked an individual, like we've asked many individuals, to step in and help us out because we've got some challenges in front of us and we're still recovering from the fourth wave and we want to make sure that we have the right people in the right positions," Merriman told CBC News.

Merriman was asked repeatedly if Livingstone objected to Wilson's appointment. Merriman said Livingstone resigned from the SHA "for his own reasons."

Wilson doesn't have prior experience in health-care administration. She was politically appointed for several high-level government positions. She served as president and CEO of the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation, assistant deputy minister of Housing and Disability Services within the Ministry of Social Services, assistant deputy minister within the Ministry of Finance and chairperson of the Public Service Commission.

Call for auditor to investigate Wilson's appointment

The Opposition NDP is calling for the provincial auditor to investigate the processes that led to Wilson's appointment.

"We need to ensure that all processes are being followed when we hire for the top jobs of the chain," NDP Health Critic Vicki Mowat said at a news conference Monday afternoon.

"And that does not appear to have taken place in this situation, and it's more important than ever that we have the most qualified people steering the ship during the pandemic."

Mowat said the party has requested a special investigation in accordance with Section 13 of the Provincial Auditor Act "to investigate ongoing and growing concerns about the impact of alleged political interference into the hiring processes into senior leadership ranks."

"The auditor has the ability to conduct special investigations on matters that are important and urgent, and what we are dealing with here is certainly both," Mowat said.

Merriman said the "NDP likes to dramatize a lot of this, but again, we have people seconded all over government, and it's unfortunate that they're calling out this capable woman for political reasons."