Health Minister trusts Sask. residents will follow COVID-19 restrictions at Christmas

Saskatchewan's Health Minister isn't concerned about gatherings at Christmas this year and said the majority of people will follow the COVID-19 restrictions.

Paul Merriman spoke at a provincial news conference on Dec. 22. He said Saskatchewan residents have been "amazing" at following restrictions so far.

"I really trust the Saskatchewan people to be able to comply," he said. "They understand that this is for their safety, their neighbour's safety and their family's safety."

Provincial guidelines state that only members of a household are allowed to gather in the home. There are exemptions for co-parenting arrangements, child-care arrangements and people who live alone can go to another household provided there are fewer than 5 people inside and it is always the same household.

Outdoor gatherings are limited to 10 people if physical distancing can be maintained. Both Merriman and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab advised people to meet outside if do they plan to have a small gathering.

"I know this is not the Christmas that we all want," Merriman said. "We are asking you: stick to your own household for Christmas, connect online with other family members and friends. Visit outdoors, if you can. Have a quiet Christmas."

Minister of Health Paul Merriman speaks to media after the throne speech at the Legislative Building in Regina on Monday Nov. 30, 2020. Merriman said he trusts that Sask. people will follow the restrictions in place during Christmas. (Michael Bell/The Canadian Press)

Merriman said the new restrictions brought in on Dec. 17 are making a difference. He pointed to the seven-day average lowering to 217 cases, but said compliance is still necessary.

However, when asked what enforcement would be in place over Christmas, Merriman said Saskatchewan people have been complying with the public health orders.

"We have some people that are not adhering to that. And again, we encourage them to comply with the public health orders that are out there to review them, find out what is allowed and what is not allowed," he said.

Merriman said reporting non-compliance "should not be a concern" but if there is a large gathering that "looks very unusual" then people should call the numbers on the Ministry of Health's website.

"If there are people that are flagrantly disobeying the public health guidelines, then I leave that to the police to be able to make those decisions on whether they want action that they should be taking," Merriman said.

The Regina Police Service said its role is to provide both education and enforcement. It said police will assess each situation based on its unique circumstances.

Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said household transmission is higher now than during both Thanksgiving and Halloween. (Adam Hunter/CBC)

Shahab said the risk of household transmission is higher than it was over Thanksgiving and over Halloween. He said compliance is going to be critical to keep the retail sector open moving forward.

"Please do not meet indoors in your house with anyone outside of your own household — apart from those few specific exceptions," he said.

"If we can keep this for the next two, three weeks, we will be in a much better position in 2021."