Sask. Health Authority staff working remotely must return to office by end of April, internal memo says

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), the province's single largest employer, says all staff who have been working remotely during the pandemic must return to the office by the end of April.

An internal memo to staff and provided to CBC News says leaders will work toward half of the staff returning to the office by April 11, with the rest by April 30, provided there's enough office space. People who want to return even earlier can do so right away, according to the memo.

The SHA says it's aligning its remote work program with the government's Public Service Commission. It says "common area space requirements," including physical distancing and masking, must be followed.

"A Remote Work Program is under development," the memo said, but "will be more restrictive than planned" to be in line with the provincial program.

The health authority employs more than 40,000 people. It scrapped its proof-of-vaccination and negative test requirement for staff in February.

Everyone who enters an SHA facility is still required to wear a medical-grade mask.