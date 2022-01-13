Sask. health authority to present surge capacity plan as COVID hospitalizations expected to rise
Province reported 121 people in hospital with COVID on Wednesday
The Saskatchewan Health Authority will present a surge capacity plan for hospitals Thursday morning as the province braces for a rise in hospitalizations due to the Omicron variant.
Premier Scott Moe said on Wednesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased due to Omicron and called it "concerning." He said there were 79 people in hospital with COVID on Dec. 31. On Wednesday, there were 121. ICU admissions were on the decline however.
Chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said Saskatchewan is about two to four weeks behind other Canadian provinces straining under the Omicron wave.
He said although the Omicron variant is less severe than Delta, its rapid spread means that the province could see the same number of hospitalizations as it did in the fourth wave.
Shahab noted there's a higher need for acute care beds in other provinces, but that they're seeing fewer ICU admissions and shorter hospital stays.
He said vaccinations and following current public health measures such as masking can reduce hospitalization numbers.
He also doubled down on his warning that residents should not gather outside of school or work.
