15-month sentence for healing lodge worker convicted of sexual assault

The former acting director of the Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge has been sentenced to a jail term after he was convicted this past December of sexually assaulting two inmates in 2015.

Stanley Dorie was given a 15-month sentence last week for one count of sexual assault and another 12-month sentence for the second count in a Swift Current provincial court. The sentences are to be served concurrently.

Dorie must also submit a DNA sample and will be on the sex offender registry for life. Dorie has filed an appeal to the Court of Queen's Bench.

The sex assaults took place in 2015 when the two women, who cannot be named because of a publication ban, were serving time at the lodge, which is on the Nekaneet First Nation.

One of the women, listed in court documents as J.M., was assaulted by Dorie in March 2015 but did not report it for eight months because she had a parole hearing in May 2015 and, "she was extremely cautious about making any allegations against the institution or the guards."

She was working in the kitchen at the time of the incident, around March 2, 2015, working out a grocery list while bent over a table. Dorie came up behind the woman but she noticed him.

"You caught me," Dorie said, according to court documents. The two talked before Dorie left the room and the woman returned to tending to her grocery duties.

Dorie returned to the kitchen about 30 to 45 seconds later, grabbing J.M. by the shoulders and pulling her toward his body and he pushed his groin into her buttocks with enough force that she felt his penis through his clothing.

Dorie and J.M. were not alone at the time, but the kitchen supervisor was working behind a closed door.

Police contacted J.M. after she was released from custody about any interactions with Dorie. She then provided a statement to the police about the incident.

Then, that December, Dorie sexually assaulted another inmate, listed as D.A., when Dorie was conducting a head count alone. Court documents said the woman had a certain level of comfort about Dorie and that things like hugs were not uncommon.

Dorie placed his clipboard and radio on a nightstand and knelt down over D.A., who was laying in her bed, for a hug. She hugged him back and then retreated.

Dorie then began kissing the woman on the cheek and lips while she pushed him away, and had her lips pursed to resist the kiss. He then stood up and asked if what had happened was okay.

D.A., who was kissed against her will and without consent, said her husband would not think it was okay but she would not tell him. The woman made a statement to the RCMP after being encouraged to do so by the warden.

CBC has asked Correctional Services Canada if Dorie is still employed but did not receive a response by the time of publication.