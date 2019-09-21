Two taken to Regina hospital following head-on crash on Ring Road
The driver of a pickup truck involved in the collision with a semi has serious injuries.
Police say it appears pickup truck was travelling in the wrong lane
A head-on collision in Regina on Saturday morning has sent two men to hospital and resulted a major closure of the East and Westbound lanes of Ring Road.
Just before 3 a.m. police were called to Ring Road near the Wascana Parkway exit for reports of a collision between a semi-truck and a pickup truck, according to a police news release.
Early investigation by police indicated the pickup was driving the wrong way in the Westbound lanes on Ring Road when the collision occurred.
Both drivers were taken to hospital.
Police say the driver of the pickup truck sustained serious injuries and the semi driver also sustained injuries in the crash.
Reconstructionists are assisting with the investigation, which police say is ongoing.
