2 men die in head-on collision minutes after reports of van driving in wrong lane

Minutes after police heard of a van travelling in the wrong lane on Highway 1, officers responded to a head-on collision that left two men dead.

Moose Jaw RCMP received two reports around 1:13 p.m. CST Thursday afternoon about a brown van that was travelling west in the eastbound lane near the hamlet of Parkbeg, Sask., according to a news release.

At 1:17 p.m. CST, police and other emergency vehicles were sent to the scene of a collision just west of the hamlet, which is about 125 kilometres west of Regina.

The driver of the brown van was an 86-year-old man from Regina and the driver of the pick-up truck was a 56-year-old man from Central Butte, police said. Both were declared dead at the scene. Neither vehicle had other passengers.

The highway was closed for six hours while an RCMP traffic reconstructionist examined the scene. Police are continuing to investigate.